BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A Bridgeport Police officer is expected to be okay after officials say a New York man slammed into her with his vehicle over the weekend.
According to the director for the city of Bridgeport's office of Emergency Management and Emergency Communications, Scott Appleby, several officers responded to Hollister Avenue around 11:40 Saturday night for a report of a street fight.
Arriving officers observed approximately 100 to 150 people that were exiting a club and getting into their vehicles.
Officers began assisting the vehicles in getting out of the area safely.
One of the officers, K9 Officer Cetti, placed her vehicle across the roadway with her emergency lights on to help direct those traveling north onto Logan Street.
Appleby says that a vehicle, being operated by 24-year-old Kyle Hunt of Rosendale, New York, failed to comply with Officer Cetti's orders and rammed into her with his vehicle, trapping her in between his vehicle and her cruiser.
Hunt then drove away and hopped onto I-95 South, going well over 100 m.p.h., with police in pursuit.
Fairfield and CT State Police were able to locate the vehicle a short time later after it crashed.
A search of the suspect's vehicle resulted in the seizure of a handgun magazine.
Hunt was also found to be in the possession of several shell casings.
He was then placed under arrest without incident and was charged with the following:
- Engage Police Pursuit
- Disobeying Signal of Officer
- Illegal Strike Traffic Officer with Motor Vehicle
- Evade Responsibility of Physical Injury
- Evade Responsibility of Injury - Property Damage
- Reckless Endangerment (2 counts)
Hunt's bond was set at $20,000.
Officer Cetti was taken to an area hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries after being struck.
This incident remains under investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.