SALISBURY, CT (WFSB) - Crews recovered a body while searching for a reported drowning victim in Salisbury on Wednesday morning.
According to state police, troopers from North Canaan responded to Housatonic River Road on Tuesday for the report of a drowning of a man.
A little after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, police said a man's body was located by Great Falls.
The man was identified as 22-year-old Pablo Guante, of Brooklyn, NY.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.