SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - CT State Police are looking into what led up to a deadly crash on Labor Day.
It happened around 6:35 p.m. on the northbound side of Route 8.
Authorities arrived to find a motorcycle had crashed and the driver in the roadway.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 29-year-old Oliver Mateo, of New York.
Route 8 north was closed in the area of Exits 13 and 14 for an extended period of time, but later reopened.
The occupants of the vehicle involved in the crash were not injured.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.