EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Thousands of people from, who live in, and live near New York City are fleeing to Connecticut to try to avoid the coronavirus.
The influx has led leaders of one shoreline town to take a drastic step to help protect everyone who lives there.
Many folks here in Connecticut are uneasy right now.
In fact, most people who responded to a Channel 3 poll support closing the Connecticut border.
The governor isn’t ready to go that far, but in East Lyme, they are taking a big step to hopefully protect the entire community.
Yesterday, East Lyme First Selectman Mark Nickerson issued an executive order demanding that everyone who comes into this community from Fairfield County, New York City, and New Jersey must self quarantine for fourteen days.
Some of these folks are renting homes here.
Others live here seasonally and Nickerson says they are all welcome, and he’s happy they are part of this community, but he is asking them to stay in their homes and avoid other people as a public safety precaution.
Remember, the White House has already said anyone from New York City should self quarantine for two weeks if they travel anywhere, so in some ways, this executive order is just an extension of that recommendation, and the state’s epidemiologist says we all must continue taking steps to stop the spread of COVID-19, because many people in our state who have already been infected don’t know it yet.
“This is what we know. We know the number of cases overall doubles every three to five days and the cases we see are just the tip of the iceberg. There are many more people in Connecticut, at this point, thousands, than what we have in terms of confirmed cases," Dr. Matthew Cartter of the Department of Health stated.
Dirty selfish New Yorkers spreading out across the country to infect others. You’re not welcome here.
