The New York subway system was experiencing power outages throughout Manhattan on Saturday evening, the agency managing the trains said.
"We're working to identify causes and keep trains moving," the Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CNN's Laura Ly contributed to this report.
