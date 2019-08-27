PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A tip to Plainfield police led to the arrests of two men on drug charges.
Police said they arrested Ke Wenxiang, 35, and Cao Yong, 29, both of New York.
They said the tip involved a man driving a black Lexus SUV with New York plates and being in possession of a large amount of drugs.
The SUV was reportedly in the area of Norwich Road at Cemetery Road on Monday.
Officers found the vehicle leaving a business and followed it.
They said they eventually pulled the driver over for a couple of motor vehicle violations, including crossing the fog line in the road and vision obstruction due to objects hanging from the rearview mirror.
Ke and Cao were identified as the occupants.
A drug-sniffing dog found two duffel bags in the back of the vehicle filled with a total of 27.15 pounds of prepackaged marijuana.
They also found a white substance identified by Ke as ketamine.
More than $18,000 in cash was there as well, police said.
Everything was seized and Ke and Cao were arrested.
Ke was charged with failure to maintain proper lane, traveling with an obstructed view, possession of narcotics and possession of more than 1 kilogram of marijuana with intent to sell.
He was held on a $50,000 bond.
Cao was charged with possession of more than 1 kilogram of marijuana with intent to sell and also held on a $50,000.
Both were scheduled to face a judge in Danielson court on Tuesday.
