STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Stamford police are investigating after the body of a newborn baby boy was found at a recycling center.
The baby’s body was found on Tuesday morning, by workers at the City Carting and Recycling Facility.
The baby was found mixed in with recyclables.
Investigators are looking to see where the recyclables came from and have narrowed it down to Stamford; Greenwich; Somers, NY; Oyster Bay area; and Andover, Ma.
Officials said the baby appeared to be full term.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-977-4420.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of the child’s death.
The state of Connecticut has a Safe Haven law, that allows a parent to voluntarily give up custody of an infant age 30 days or younger, to the nursing staff of an emergency room.
