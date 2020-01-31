ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Enfield are investigating the death of a newborn baby.
Officers responded to a home on Sharren Lane in Enfield on Friday.
While they confirmed the death, they said the circumstances surrounding it remain unclear.
They said the scene has been secured and they are waiting for a search warrant to be granted.
Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.
