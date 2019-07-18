NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Some changes are being made to an outdoor festival being held in Newington this weekend.
Due to the extreme heat expected, the 38th Annual Life. Be in it. Extravaganza at Mill Pond Park in Newington is reducing its operating hours.
The festivities will not start until 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The event features fireworks, a carnival, beer and wine garden, food trucks, and music.
The carnival rides will be open from 5 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. The wristband price for Saturday has been reduced from $30 to only $25.
There will be a fireworks show that will begin at 9:30 p.m.
