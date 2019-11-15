NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A beloved Newington High School teacher was recently diagnosed with cancer.
The community is stepping up to help and show their love.
Eileen Francolino, or Mrs. Franco as she’s known, is the heart and soul of Newington High School.
“The kids love her, the parents love her, she has a classroom that the kids come for help whether it’s homework, personal issues, or just somewhere to hang out,” said Erin Gilcrest, a parent.
Francolino was recently diagnosed with cancer, and now her school family is showing its support.
She has health insurance through her husband, but doesn’t get paid sick time, so one parent started a GoFundMe account.
“Three years ago, I had my own health issue, and my friends got together and supported me, and so I thought that was important that we do that for Eileen,” said Carolyn Ganley.
Francolino just went through her first round of chemo, which she said is difficult and leaves her tired.
“I’ve got these guys behind me and they know. They’ll pick up the pieces when I need some help,” Francolino said.
The students are also stepping in to make sure their teacher feels supported.
“We made cards for her, we talk to her all the time, we go to her room all the time, and everyone just goes there and has a good time,” said Hannah Demarco, NHS sophomore.
Her students are also contributing any little bit of money they have to help with her cancer treatment.
“It’s very humbling, very, very humbling. I can’t say thank you enough and I promise I will pay it forward,” Francolino said.
If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.