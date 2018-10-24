NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The fate of a controversial proposed affordable housing complex in Newington was decided Wednesday night.
The proposal for the housing complex was shot down by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Most of the people who spoke at the meeting are happy about the decision, but others fear this will just exacerbate the city’s affordable housing shortage.
A developer has been working for months to get the green light to turn a vacant lot on Cedar Street into a three story, 108-unit apartment complex that would offer affordable housing.
The site is right near the bus way and some neighbors and Planning and Zoning Commissioners expressed safety concerns in part because there is no sidewalk along the road and there would only be one entrance, which could create challenges for emergency responders.
On Wednesday night, the developer, Dakota Partners, unveiled a plan to build a sidewalk between the proposed apartments and the bus way, but in the end the pitch was voted down 4-2.
An attorney for the developer said the decision is extremely frustrating and a board member said he liked the plan, but felt it was just not safe enough.
We’re disappointed because we put a lot of effort into it we also thought that we had agreed to pretty much everything that the commission and the staff asked us to do over six seven months of effort,” said Tim Hollister, Dakota Partners’ attorney.
“The site is just not safe. I really would have liked to see it but if they come back I hope they’ll come back with a different site plan,” said Michael Fox, Planning and Zoning Commissioner.
This saga may not be over though and that’s because Newington has less than 10 percent affordable housing, which means the developer can appeal this decision with the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.