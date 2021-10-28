NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington Police arrested Jason Jamaal Haynes on a warrant.
The warrant alleges that Haynes broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend on Oct. 10 and struck her and a man in the head with a firearm. Haynes then shot the man, giving him a life-altering injury.
Haynes is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. He also broke an active restraining order.
Three children were in the home at the time of the incident.
Haynes was held on a court set bond of $975,000.00 and will be presented in New Britain Superior Court on Oct. 29.
