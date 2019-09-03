NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A grocery store in Newington announced it will be closing its doors.
Local Market, located on Lowery Place, posted on Facebook Tuesday saying the store will close at the end of September.
The family-owned store has been in business for six years.
It is unclear at this time why the store is closing.
