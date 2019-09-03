Local Market closing_0005_frame_1537.jpg

Local Market in Newington is closing its doors (WFSB)

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A grocery store in Newington announced it will be closing its doors.

Local Market, located on Lowery Place, posted on Facebook Tuesday saying the store will close at the end of September.

The family-owned store has been in business for six years.

It is unclear at this time why the store is closing.

