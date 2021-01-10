NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - No one’s laughing after a prank call initiated a multi-agency police response at one Newington home.
A family became the target of swatting, where someone intentionally lures law enforcement to a location, making them think there’s an emergency.
Swatting at this level in Connecticut is a felony crime.
Earlier, we talked to Newington’s mayor, Beth DelBuono.
She’s relieved no one got hurt, but she wants whoever responsible caught fast.
"I know there was an immediate panic," Mayor DelBuono tells us.
Flashing police lights and police officers armed with rifles walking the street.
These are sights this Newington neighborhood just isn’t used to.
Eyewitness News confirmed Hartford Police first got a shots fired call this afternoon for a home on Church Street.
It got transferred to Newington Police, who then triggered mutual aid.
When Mayor Beth DelBuono found out it was all a hoax, concern turned into…
"Frustration and just quite frankly disgust that someone would choose to do that," explained Mayor DelBuono.
Mayor DelBuono says besides every available Newington police officer, three other police departments responded, as well as State Police, taking them away from other calls.
"That puts different neighborhoods in different areas of the state at, you know, an increased risk for not having enough police presence there, because they're responding to our call," says Mayor DelBuono.
Police found out relatively quickly the call wasn’t true.
Mayor DelBuono is relieved no one got hurt, but worries about the impact on the targeted family.
"I'm just so sorry this family had to live through this incident, because I can't imagine having the police force show up on your doorstep in a panic and thinking something really awful was happening in your home, and you have no idea what's happening," continued Mayor DelBuono.
She has this to say to whoever made the call...
"Please think about it, because you really put a lot of people at risk with your actions," added Mayor DelBuono.
Under state law, aside from potential prison time and fines, whoever is charged in this could also have to pay all the emergency response costs.
