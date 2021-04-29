NEWINGTON (WFSB) – In a show of protecting and serving, a Newington Police officer is being commended for heling out a citizen in town.
According to police, Officer Ryan Williams was on patrol when she observed a man walking south on the Berlin Turnpike with at least 20-30 bags of cans.
Officer Williams stopped and loaded the bags into her cruiser and helped the man redeem at a local grocery store.
“I was scared for his safety,” Officer Williams later said.
Not noticing, a crowd was cheering her on at a local restaurant for doing the right thing.
