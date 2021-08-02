NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Newington is postponing a fireworks show due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Newington Parks and Recreation posted to social media on Monday that its "Life. Be in it. Extravaganza" fireworks display was postponed indefinitely.
The show was set for Friday.
"The Newington Parks and Recreation Department will reschedule the fireworks display when it is safe to do so," it said.
State officials blamed the Delta variant for the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Hartford County was included in a list of virus-spreading hotspots in Connecticut, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
