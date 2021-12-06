NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Grantmoor Motor Lodge on December 5.
When officers arrived, they determined multiple shots were fired into an unoccupied car parked in the Grantmoor parking lot.
No one was injured in this shooting.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kathleen Kelliher at (860) 594-6249.
