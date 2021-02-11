NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Newington police arrested four suspects who were reportedly spotted looking into vehicles just after midnight Thursday.
Police were alerted by a neighbor who had reported seeing several males looking into cars that were parked in driveways in the area of Eagle Drive and Jeffrey Lane.
The suspects fled from police, but four of them were ultimately captured.
Police arrested 20-year-old Nathaniel Bravo, of Hartford, and charged him with conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, and interfering with an officer; Xavier Gomez, 20 of Waterbury, and charged him with conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit third-degree burglary, and interfering with an officer; Jensen Rodriguez, 18 of Hartford, and charged him with conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, interfering with an officer, and possession of less than 0.5 ounce of cannabis.
A 17-year-old was also arrested but was not identified due to their age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.