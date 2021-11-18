NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington police have arrested two males accused of calling a bomb threat into the high school back in September.
School was in session when the threat was called in on Sept. 22.
Police were able to identify and arrest two suspects, who were only identified as juveniles.
They are both facing several charges, including first-degree falsely reporting and incident, second-degree harassment, misuse of the 911 system, criminal impersonation, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.