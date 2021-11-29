NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – On November 26, Newington Police responded to a report of a suspicious occupied car in a residential neighborhood in Newington.
The driver was identified as 26-year-old Francesco Saverio Nolfi from Grosseto, Italy. He was in the car with a 15-year-old girl.
Officers determined that Nolfi and the 15-year-old met online, and Nolfi came to the United States to meet her in person.
Officers applied for an arrest warrant after finding enough probable cause.
Investigators determined that Nolfi had been in contact with a 15-year-old girl over a four-month period in which sexually explicit photos were exchanged and illegal sexual contact occurred.
Courts granted an arrest warrant and Nolfi was taken into custody on November 27.
Nolfi was charged with enticing a minor by computer, illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16.
Nolfi was held on a $650,000 bail pending his appearance in court on November 29.
