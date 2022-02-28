NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in a four-vehicle crash in Newington early Sunday morning.
Police identified the victims as 61-year-old Mark Steiner of East Hampton and 29-year-old Alexis Soto of Wethersfield.
A third person who sustained serious injuries was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
The crash happened on East Cedar Street, also known as Route 175 shortly after 9:30 a.m.
The road was closed from Route 15 to Hawley Street for the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Eric Chapdelaine at 860-594-6238.
Stay with Channel 3 as this story develops.
