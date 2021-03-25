NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- More than 25 cars were broken into early Thursday morning in Newington.
Police said the majority of the cars that were broken into were parked in housing complexes in the area of Willard Avenue and Richard Street.
The thieves smashed car windows to get inside, and many vehicle owners had items stolen from them.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage that captured any of the incidents is asked to contact Newington police at 860-666-8445.
