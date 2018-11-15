NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington Police said they are investigating a convenience store burglary that happened early on Thursday morning.
Officers responded to an alarm at “Your Store Deli” on Kelsey Street around 3:30 a.m.
Police said a woman broke in and stole some items. It is unclear at this time what was taken.
Investigators will review security camera footage.
No one was inside the store at the time of the burglary.
According to Police, an arrest has not been made.
