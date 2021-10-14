NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A large police investigation underway at a motel on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Thursday evening.
Several officers were in the parking lot the Carrier Motor Lodge.
Newington police have not provided many details, but they did have a large section of the parking lot blocked off and members of the area SWAT team were at the scene as well.
Traffic on the Berlin Turnpike is not impacted.
WFSB has a crew there working to gather additional details.
