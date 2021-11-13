NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Yesterday, Newington Police responded to a shooting at a Dunkin Donuts on 2368 Berlin Turnpike. Police found one person shot in the leg.
The victim was then sent to the hospital where it was determined they had non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects fled the scene before police arrived. The reason why this shooting happened is still unknown.
Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to Detective Shannon LaChance at (860) 594-6207.
