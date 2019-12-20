NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for whoever stole thousands of dollars in youth basketball registration fees.
According to investigators, someone stole a manilla envelope from a basketball registration event on Dec. 13 that was hosted by the Town of Newington Park and Recreation department.
The event happened at the Mortensen Community Center Gymnasium around 8 p.m.
About 100 teenagers were present during the registration, police said.
At some point during the event, an employee left the envelope unattended on a table in the gym. The employee reported that it contained cash, checks and credit card information totalling $4,000.
After checking with staff members, police said it was evident to the employees that it had been stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to call Newington police at 860-666-8445.
