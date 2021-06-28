NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Newington’s Mill Pond Pool has been closed until further notice due to an issue with the pool’s chemical control system and filtration flow rate.
The town’s Parks and Recreation Department announced the closure on Monday afternoon, saying the issue is due to aging systems.
Swim lessons have been moved to Churchill Pool, and pool passes will be accepted there as well.
The town also said arrangements are being made for the Summer Camp RECreate participants at the Mortensen Community Center site to be bused to either Churchill Pool and/or the Newington High School Pool for recreational swim during the day.
Replacement parts for Mill Pond Pool are on back order, but the town said updates will be made as they become available.
