NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Newington residents are expressing concern after their car tires were stolen overnight.
Police said they are investigating a rash of car thefts and burglaries after numerous residents reported stepping outside to get to work and seeing their wheels were stolen while they slept.
Newington resident Brendan Lynch told Channel 3 he feels as if the thieves rubbed his nose in it as he said they left plenty of evidence of the crime behind.
“The car was here,” said Lynch. “As you can see there’s still a couple bolts on the ground here,” Lynch said.
“These soda crates, here, are what they left the car sitting on.”
Lynch said he awoke to police at his door looking for a report on the theft of the wheels of his fiancée Sonia’s Infinity.
“It’s a sad site when you see a brand-new car laying on the ground,” said Lynch.
Police said thieves targeted about 10 people on Fisk Street alone. Residents took to social media to share there were thefts in West Hartford and Hartford.
“They seem to just be moving across town block by block so hopefully this can be a lesson to everyone else on the next few blocks, to keep an eye out,” said Lynch.
Right next door, the thieves targeted Newington resident, Jennifer Walker. Although Walker said no valuables were taken from inside her car, the thieves left with Walker’s peace of mind.
“I do feel violated, it’s the middle of the night and you’re sleeping and somebody’s going through your items,” said Walker.
Newington Police are investigating but said they have not named any suspects.
“We are all middle-class people who are working hard to make a living and to buy things and we work hard to buy the things that we have,” said Walker. “And when you do things like this, it takes away from people.”
Those with any information on the thefts or possible suspect are urged to contact Newington Police at (860) 666-8445
