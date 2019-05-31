NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The town of Newington is in turmoil.
Several people are suing the town, accusing officials of spending millions of tax dollars without voter consent.
The town hall community center is under construction. The project cost roughly $29 million and voters approved it.
What they didn’t approve was an extra $2.8 million being spent on it, but according to the lawsuit, that’s happening anyway.
In 2017, Flo and Paul Dickey both approved the renovation of Newington Town Hall.
“I know they needed a gym, it was in bad shape,” Flo Dickey said.
Overhauls of town hall, the Mortensen Community Center, and the Board of Education were promised all at a cost of $28.8 million.
But late last year, according to the lawsuit, the town realized the town realized this project was going to cost an extra $2.8 million, and according to the town charter, any special spending over $975,000 needs to be approved by the voters.
This lawsuit claims that didn’t happen.
“If this is allowed to happen and it’s not challenged, this is going to continue,” said Tim Herbst, attorney.
Tim Herbst, who most recently ran for governor, is representing the people of Newington.
“When these concerned taxpayers came to see me, I said, ‘This is just the right thing to do,’” Herbst said.
The lawsuit claims town manager, Tanya Lane overstepped her boundaries by not heeding town lawyer Ben Acona’s advice to let people vote.
“They didn’t like that opinion so the, also in violation of the charter, the town manager, who did not have authority to do so, hires substitute counsel to give her an opinion that she did like,” Herbst said.
The lawsuit shows Lane hired attorney Richard Roberts from Hartford firm Halloran and Sage who wrote an opinion that conclude the additional funding could come from special procedures or the annual budget adoption process.
When Eyewitness News asked Roberts about this on Friday, he declined to share how he came to the conclusion or how Newington even became a client.
Eyewitness News emailed, called and went to the Town Manager Lane’s office on Friday to get answers, but received no response.
“When you try to circumvent a charter to achieve a desired outcome, that’s when taxpayers begin to lose faith in their government,” Herbst said.
While the lawsuit plays out, voters say they wish they had the chance to vote on the extra money, because they probably would have approved it anyway.
“It bothers me a little, but at this point, we’ve done the vote so many times, I feel like we should just get it done,” Dickey said.
Herbst said he’ll be taking Newington to court with the goal of halting the project and the spending on it, until it could be put in the hands of voters.
