NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Summer might not be over, but vacation is for hundreds of students in Newington.
They back to the classroom Thursday.
The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and that is clearly visible in how the schools will operate this year. For example, masks will be required, unless they are outside or eating.
Plus, when it comes to the classroom, students will mostly be with the same group of people throughout the day to control exposure. That’s only for those below 5th grade since higher grades have a more complex schedule.
Staff will be keeping an eye out for social distancing.
When it comes to cleaning, hand washing will be highly encouraged throughout the day and staff will be stepping up cleaning protocols inside schools and buses.
One normal thing students will experience is that they will be full-time in-person. Remote learning will only be used if someone was exposed to COVID.
On top of COVID the heat on Thursday will also impact schools.
Parents were urged to make sure students bring water bottles and try and dress for the weather.
