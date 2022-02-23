(WFSB) - This week is National Eating Disorder Awareness Week.
It’s a time dedicated to educating people about the mental health disorder and offering support to those struggling.
Experts say since the start of the pandemic, cases of eating disorders have increased.
“I feel like it’s important to get our voices out there and express our stories," Olivia Boling of Newington tells us.
18-year-old Olivia was diagnosed with Anorexia Nervosa at 14 years old, but...
“I was struggling with body image since I was ten,” explained Boling.
She says she really started to struggle during her freshman year of high school.
“It kind of took a turn where I couldn’t play volleyball anymore, because I was just so unhealthy at the time," continued Boling.
But since her freshman year, Olivia has been on the road to recovery. She says after months of treatment, she started to turn a corner.
“I’ve been seeing an outpatient dietitian and a therapist weekly, and it’s really helped a lot, still struggle every day just with choosing to listen to my eating disorder," stated Boling.
Olivia is working to spread awareness and be a voice for those who may be struggling.
She says the biggest misconception about eating disorders is the belief that it’s a choice.
“It really is a mental illness and it’s not just something that you wake up and decide ‘Oh, I’m not going to nourish myself',” says Boling.
“Absolutely it is not voluntary," Dr. Howard A. Selinger, chair of family medicine at the Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University, said.
Experts say eating disorders have been on the rise since the pandemic started.
The National Eating Disorder Association says calls to their helpline increased 107%.
“When you pull someone out of the social context of their lives, you create more stress and anxiety. That’s across all population groups, but especially in the vulnerable population groups of teens," explained Dr. Selinger.
Dr. Selinger says there are several signs to look out for if you suspect your child may be struggling with an eating disorder.
He says those include weight loss, an obsession with food types, and counting calories.
“Restricting meal time and not eating when others are eating," noted Dr. Selinger.
Dr. Selinger tells us if you are struggling with an eating disorder, the place to start is your primary care provider.
Olivia says while the road to recovery may seem difficult, it is possible.
“Is it hard? Of course. It’s a challenge every day to pick apart your brain and try to put the puzzle back together, but it is possible and I’m starting to see that," added Boling.
If you or someone you know needs help, you can call or text the National Eating Disorder Association Helpline at 800 931 2237.
Dr. Selinger suggests two sites when working to recognize eating disorders.
Additional resources can be found here.
