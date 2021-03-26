NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after more than 50 cars were broken into early Thursday morning in Newington and Wethersfield.
Police in Newington said the majority of the cars that were broken into were parked in housing complexes in the area of Willard Avenue and Richard Street.
The thieves smashed car windows to get inside, and many vehicle owners had items stolen from them.
In Wethersfield, police said most of the vehicles were in complexes off the Berlin Turnpike.
"Our frustration was bad because we had to get money out of our pockets because of this situation that was going on. And then when I saw all the other cars, I said this is ridiculous," said Maria Flores, of Wethersfield.
She's lived at her condo complex for 23 years, and is frustrated to see that her car was among the many damaged.
Karen Kiley’s car was also broken into.
“It looks like they just didn’t even look to see if you had anything valuable, because I didn’t have anything valuable. They just smashed a lot of windows, and then went through the glove box, rifled through the car and then went to the next one,” she said. “Ruthless act. They didn’t even care who they hurt. We have a lot of seniors that live here too and its tough. When you get to your car and realize you can’t go where you need to that day. I hope they catch somebody.”
Residents said they want more protection surrounding the complex so that similar incidents don’t happen again.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage that captured any of the incidents is asked to contact Newington police at 860-666-8445, or Wethersfield police at 860-721-2900.
