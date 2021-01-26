NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - There has been a lot of buzz on the internet over memes of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Athina Loveland of Newington is making mittens like the ones Sanders wore at President Joe Biden’s inauguration to help raise money for those who are food insecure.
Finding what they look like should be easy enough for those who use social media.
A lot of people said their timelines were flooded with pictures of Sanders and his wool mittens Photoshopped into different scenarios.
The images of the Vermont senator sitting cross-legged went gone viral after the inauguration.
"In Vermont, we know something about the cold,” Sanders said. “We're not so concerned with good fashion. We want to keep warm and that's what I did.”
Sanders said a teacher in Vermont gave him the patterned mittens a few years ago.
Now he’s been photoshopped onto the bench in Forrest Gump, a New York City subway seat and even into the WFSB studio.
The mittens, made from repurposed wool sweaters, have since grown in popularity.
“They’re really warm,” Loveland said. “I wore them the other day to walk and my hands were sweating.”
Loveland started sowing mittens similar to Sanders’ after watching the inauguration.
She picked up sowing last year when there was a desperate need for masks.
“It’s been crazy,” she said.
Money from the mittens Loveland sells will go towards Meals on Wheels programs in Connecticut.
“With this pandemic, food insecurity is a thing, so I think it’s really important [that] when we can give back, we do,” Loveland said.
While Loveland isn’t making the mittens in large quantities, she said she’s hoping to raise a few hundred dollars for Meals on Wheels.
Some of the mittens she’s made are being shipped as far as Texas.
“I think especially with the way things have been so politically charged, it’s nice that despite his politics, everyone is sharing Bernie memes. Everyone,” she said.
The memes and mittens providing not just fashion inspiration, but also some much needed laughs during a politically divided time.
