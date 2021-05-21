WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Bradley International Airport announced on Friday that it will be a launch airport for a new carrier.
Breeze Airways, a newly founded carrier that debuted on Friday with routes across the country, will have nonstop destinations from Windsor Locks this summer.
Destinations will include Charleston, SC, Columbus, OH, Norfolk, VA, and Pittsburgh, PA.
“This is an exciting time for Bradley International Airport and the Connecticut Airport Authority as our state emerges from the pandemic and more travelers are taking to the skies,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “This announcement [Friday] is further recognition that one of our greatest assets as a state and a region is Bradley International Airport, and these new destinations allow for residents to be connected to new business and tourism travel markets.”
The founder of Breeze also started up JetBlue and other airlines.
“Breeze is excited to be announcing service to Hartford,” said David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. “I know Connecticut well from many years living there and we see a significant number of unserved markets from Bradley that will provide us with many years of growth opportunities. And we're thrilled to be able to give Hartford residents nonstop service so they can get where they want to go twice as fast for half the cost.”
The new nonstops will operate on a single-class Embraer aircraft, with a two-by-two seat configuration.
The nonstops will commence as follows:
- Charleston – May 27
- Columbus, Norfolk and Pittsburgh – July 22
Breeze Airways said it has booking flexibility that includes no change or cancellation fees for flights changed or cancelled up to 15 minutes before scheduled departure.
Learn more on its website here.
