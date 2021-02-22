NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A local non-profit organization partnered with ten public high schools and nine districts to release a report that identifies key differences in remote and hybrid learning experiences.
The Connecticut RISE Network examined enrollment and performance data from students in the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
To detail the findings in the report, RISE is holding a call on Monday around 11:30 a.m.
The report, “Plugged In.” found that students enrolled in remote learning were significantly less likely to be on track to promote to the next grade level when compared to students who opted for hybrid learning models.
During this report, RISE analyze enrollment and performance data for more than 12,000 students in grades 9 through 12, as well as surveyed families within the partnering districts.
The findings revealed that 37 percent of students in the partnering districts enrolled in remote learning.
The report also found that there was a low remote on-track rates. The study found that 54 percent of remote students were on track compared to 74 percent of students in hybrid learning by the end of Quarter 1.
To see the full report, click here.
