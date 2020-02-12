HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Patients at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford got to take a look at a brand new “playroom.”
The newly renovated playroom was donated by the “Dunkin Joy in Childhood Foundation” as well as the “Starlight Children’s Foundation.”
The playroom features creative play opportunities, art activities, game nights, and even performances, all to make the patient’s stay at CCMC a little more enjoyable.
There are three sections of the playroom, broken up by age, for all the patients to enjoy. They go from infant, to toddler, to teenager.
