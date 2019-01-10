HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The pomp and circumstance is over, which means it's time for Connecticut's new governor to get to work.
Gov. Ned Lamont called his inauguration a fresh start.
Lawmakers will be expecting a budget soon.
Lamont is expected to present one next month.
He said he knows he has a lot to get done.
Lamont said he's ready to be bold, especially with transportation. He wants to focus on making the commute easier for people.
He said he also wants both Democrats and Republicans to unite and get back on track.
"What can you expect from me, I am straight shooter," he said. "I think I am an honest broker and a pretty good listener. And I have strong sense of where we need to go and where people of Connecticut expect from us."
Lamont said he'll make sure the state has a balanced budget, which could include things like tolls, recreational marijuana and sports betting.
It's about looking forward.
"Who is responsible for this crisis, who is to blame, who cares?" Lamont said. "It's real, it's here and it's time to confront it head on."
Lamont called on both parties to work together.
"You are my extended family, we are all in this together," he said.
For more on Lamont's inauguration, including his state of the state address, head here.
