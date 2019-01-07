WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Newly-sworn-in Rep. Jahana Hayes said a ribbon-cutting ceremony for her new district office in Waterbury can wait.
Hayes' team said it delayed the ceremony because of the partial government shutdown.
It had been scheduled for Monday morning but was moved to Jan. 22.
Her team said her district office, which is located on Bank Street in downtown Waterbury, will be open for constituent services despite the delay.
Hayes was officially sworn in last week.
The shutdown is entering its third week.
President Donald Trump said he may bypass Congress and find find the $5 billion or his border wall, which continues to be the point of contention.
House Democrats said they are expecting to pass individual bills this week to reopen various agencies.
A handful of Senate Republicans are also saying it's time to follow suit.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.