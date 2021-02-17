ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Another organization is coming forward to provide financial assistance to a beloved Ashford summer camp following a devastating fire.
On Wednesday, Newman’s Own Foundation announced it has committed $1 million to the rebuilding of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford.
A fire ripped through several buildings at the camp on Friday.
Several buildings were destroyed at the Hold in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford on Feb. 12.
The camp was founded by actor Paul Newman in 1988.
“All of us at Newman’s Own were devastated by the fire,” said Miriam E. Nelson, president and CEO of Newman’s Own Foundation. “I have encouraged my colleague and friend, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp CEO Jimmy Canton, to rebuild in a manner that not only meets the current needs of children living with illness and their families, but also helps them pursue their boldest dreams for the future.”
This announcement comes after Travelers and the Travelers Championship announced on Monday a joint commitment to match up to $1 million in donations to the camp.
“We were particularly thrilled by the inspiring $1 million match made by Travelers and the Travelers Championship. The community response to this match is heartening, and it’s absolutely critical that people continue to donate to help this multi-million dollar rebuild effort. Hole in the Wall was the first of its kind and we hope that our commitment above and beyond the match will allow the Camp to continue to be cutting edge in every imaginable way for the brave campers and families they serve,” Nelson added.
Newman’s Own Foundation has asked that the Travelers and Travelers Championship challenge match not apply to the gift being announced, so that the matching funds remain available to inspire further donations.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Those wishing to contribute toward the match can click here or send a donation by mail to:
The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp
P.O. Box 150448
Hartford, CT 06115-0448
Memo: Rebuild Camp Fund
