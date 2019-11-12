NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Family members who lost loved ones during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting scored a big legal victory on Tuesday.
The Supreme Court has decided to allow the families to sue the gun company that produced the weapons used during the mass shooting.
This decision may have an impact that extends far beyond Connecticut.
There are many legal implications from the Supreme Court decision, but when Po Murray, the chair of Newtown Action Alliance heard the news, she immediately thought of the families.
“I was very emotional, teared up because I was really happy for the families that have lost so much in our community,” Murray said.
The court chose not to hear an appeal by the Remington Arms Company, which means victims of the Sandy Hook School shooting can sue the manufacturer of the gun used in the 2012 shooting.
Murray calls the decision a game-changer.
“I think this lawsuit has the potential to create significant change the way that big tobacco was toppled because of the lawsuits,” Murray said.
Sandy Hook families say the rifle used in the murders should have never been sold to the public because it is a military-style weapon. The lawsuit argues Remington violated trade laws when it marketed the rifle.
“I’m happy that they get to finally hold this industry accountable,” said Jackson Mittleman.
Jackson Mittleman is NAA’s Federal Affairs Manager and was a middle school student in Newtown when the shooting happened.
He believed the decision can help the community heal and serve as a wake-up call for gun manufacturers.
“They need to accept, understand the responsibility and the accountability that they have because they are selling a very dangerous weapon,” Mittleman said.
The share price of some gun manufacturers’ stocks dipped on Tuesday and the decision could also open other arms companies to similar lawsuits.
Murray said it’s a victory for gun reform advocates, but it’s just one step in the journey.
“We have to much work to do, including electing representatives that will pass the laws that we need,” Murray said.
Murray and Mittleman say their next two goals include convincing Congress to pass an assault weapons ban and to repeal a federal law which currently protects gun manufacturers from most lawsuits.
Eyewitness News reached out to Remington, but they did not respond.
