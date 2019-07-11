NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are looking into the cause of a barn fire in Newtown.
It happened on Meadow Brook Road in the Botsford village on Thursday morning.
Firefighters reported the building being fully engulfed in flames.
There's no word on damage or injuries.
