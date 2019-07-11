Firefighters battled a barn fire in Newtown on Thursday. This is video from Sam Celentano.

NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are looking into the cause of a barn fire in Newtown.

It happened on Meadow Brook Road in the Botsford village on Thursday morning.

Firefighters reported the building being fully engulfed in flames.

 
 
 
Operating on scene of a barn fire in botsford

There's no word on damage or injuries.

