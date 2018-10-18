NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Former educators from the Newtown school system defended their handling of the education of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooter.
Three educators gave Sens. Kevin Witkos and Henri Martin a lengthy response to a 2014 child advocate's office report about the education of Adam Lanza.
Lanza shot and killed 20 children and six educators at the school in 2012.
The educators involved in the rebuttal of the report included a former supervisor of special education and a former director of special education for Newtown.
"In our meeting, it was disturbing to find that the panel charged with writing that report never interviewed Dr. Michael Regan, the Director of Special Education," Witkos and Martin wrote in a letter Sarah Egan, child advocate. "In addition, it was only based upon the persistent follow up of Janet Calabro, the Special Education Supervisor who handled Lanza’s case while he was in school that she was ever interviewed at all."
The senators said they did not have the chance to absorb the majority of the rebuttal. However, they asked Egan to review it.
"Once you have had the opportunity to examine this response, we look forward to meeting with you to discuss the concerns raised as well as a path forward to possibly incorporate some additional clarification in the original report," the senators said.
Read the educators' complete response below:
