NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A local mom says her son continues to help create a kinder generation of Connecticut kids.
The magical world popped up right in the middle of Newtown.
Francine Wheeler created the magical world, which she calls the “Isle of Skoo,” as part of a completely free summer camp at the Christ the King Lutheran Church in Newtown.
“Skoo” is a 6-year-old lighthouse keeper, and a puppet with a purpose. Skoo also helps young Connecticut children get in touch with their feelings.
Also, a bunch of his friends talk and sing about complex social and emotional issues during an engaging and entertaining puppet show that easily holds the attention of some of the toughest critics on the planet, those who are between 4 and 8 years old.
“We do get that great positive feedback everybody, who does it has loved it,” Wheeler said.
The project is especially meaningful because Francine knows how much the little boy she lost would love it.
“This would be his dream, like I imagine him as one of these kids, just being like ‘Skoo’,” she said.
Wheeler’s 5-year-old son Ben, who loved lighthouse and was nicknamed ‘Skoo,’ died at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
“I decided that a way to really build Ben's legacy, and give back to my community, was to write something that I thought could help,” Wheeler explained.
Ben's life inspired Francine, who is a professional voice-over artist, to take her grief and create something beautiful that highlights two of Ben's special gifts, kindness and empathy for others.
“Children are good, we're all good, we just have to learn about our actions, how do you deal with your feelings, that’s it, that's what it’s all about,” she said.
If you spend any time with the campers like 5-year-old Aberdeen Braca, you can see Francine’s message, Ben's message, is making a difference.
“You don’t always have happy feelings; you can sometimes have bad feelings,” Braca said, who said when it comes to having bad feelings, “you just tell someone and try to make it better.”
Francine admits spending so much time with children who are around the age Ben was when he passed, as well as the camp's student mentors who are about the same age Ben would be had he lived, isn't easy, but it's worth it.
“Yes, it’s painful, and it’s also great that I can do this for Ben, and I can do this for the kids. That’s how I view it, that’s how I get up,” Wheeler said.
She also said she knows Ben, her little ‘Skoo,’ is always with her.
“I think has one of our lighthouse keepers. I think he’s rooting me on, and I think he’s saying ‘I root for you mama’,” she said.
The program is funded through the nonprofit Ben’s Lighthouse. Camp is drawing to an end for this summer, but you can learn more about the show and the charity by clicking here.
