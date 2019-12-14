Newtown Nighthawks take home Class LL state championship on Saturday

NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- The Newtown Nighthawks football team took home the Class LL state championship to defeat Darien on Saturday.
Seven years to the day of the Sandy Hook shooting, Newtown linebacker Ben Pinto caught a 36-yard pass to win the game, 13-7, with 3 seconds left.
Ben’s brother, Jack was one of those killed in the shooting.
"It feels so good for the whole community, the whole town,” said Bobby Pattison.
“I mean, we really needed this, especially on a day like today. It's just an unbelievable win, for an unbelievable town.”
The last championship for the Nighthawks was in 1992.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.