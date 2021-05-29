NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A juvenile was arrested on several charges after racist comments were made during at least one virtual class at Newtown High School.
Police said the incident occurred sometime in the Fall.
"This was a lengthy investigation, led by SRO William Chapman. The extensive investigation required the use of multiple search warrant applications and computer forensics to be served on internet platforms used by the suspected juvenile. Computer crime investigations tend to be lengthy in time and complicated. It is a credit to the resolute SRO Chapman and Monckton displayed in this investigation," Lt..Bahamonde said in a statement.
During the incident, someone had gained access to Google Classrooms at Newtown High School and began using racial epithets during at least one of the classes.
The male juvenile was arrested on several charges, including three counts of ridicule on account of race.
Police said the juvenile was later released into the custody of his parents.
The juvenile in question is slated to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court on an unspecified date.
