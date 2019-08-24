NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Newtown Police are investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti was found on the Adath Israel Synagogue Saturday morning.
Police say the graffiti was discovered on the front and side walls of the building after an officer was performing building checks around 7:38 a.m.
Officials say Newtown Police is working with officials from the synagogue to ensure safety and address any concerns.
Police say the town’s Public Works Department will remove the graffiti and repaint the damaged areas before scheduled services start.
The Anti-Defamation League has offered a reward of up to $2500 for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the crime.
“As an agency we are extremely disturbed at this act of defacing a house of worship, in particular the meaning and symbolism painted on the walls of the synagogue espouse hatred which is not indicative of this community,” said the Newtown Police Department.
Police say there will be enhanced police patrols in the area and there will be a police presence during scheduled services.
Newtown First Selectman Dan Rosenthal commented on the crime:
This morning I viewed the hateful desecration of Congregation Adath Israel with sadness. The congregants of Adath Israel have contributed to the fabric of this community immeasurably for over 100 years. Newtown has always been a place where people of all religions are welcome and have worked together hand in hand to build a better community and the hateful actions of an individual or individuals will not change that. I look forward to personally asking the courts to offer no leniency when the vile individual is apprehended.
Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Regional Director Steve Ginsburg told Channel 3 the organization expressed deep concern after hearing of the graffiti, and issued a statement.
Once again, many Jews are returning to the news this Saturday night after a Sabbath break, only to find our communal institutions targeted by hateful white supremacists. In the wake of violent acts of white supremacist terrorism this year targeting the Jewish, Latino, African-American, Muslim and LGBTQ communities, we must take this vandalism seriously and make sure our communities are safe in the face of hate. We thank the Newtown Police Department for investigating this anti-Semitic vandalism as a hate crime.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Newtown Police at 203-270-4255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.