NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- It’s a moment that has captured hearts across nation – The Newtown High School football team won a state championship over the weekend.
The big win happened on the seventh anniversary of the tragic Sandy Hook shooting.
RELATED: Newtown takes home state championship on Sandy Hook anniversary
“It feels so good for the whole community, the whole town, I mean we really needed this, especially on a day like today,” said Newtown quarterback John Street.
The whole town was celebrating the title just hours after a vigil for the 26 victims of the school shooting.
“It's such a small town, we're from, you know, a small town, and now the whole country knows now how awesome the team is and the community,” said Jessica Lepri, of Seymour.
The Nighthawk players were in second, third, fourth, and fifth grades when a shooter killed 20 students and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Linebacker Ben Pinto's brother was among those killed.
“I just want to spend as much time with these guys as possible,” said Bobby Pattison, Newtown head coach, after the big win.
People all over Connecticut say they were glad to see Newtown win the Class II title.
“It's great for them, wish there could have been better circumstances, you know, not to have to think about it,” said Cliff Jones, of New Preston.
The win quickly grabbed national headlines, and the team even appeared during halftime of the Sunday night broadcast of the NFL game.
