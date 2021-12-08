NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Next Tuesday, Dec. 14, marks nine years since the devastating shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
In a recent meeting, officials decided that all students will stay home and learn remotely that day.
The superintendent said the decision was made in the wake of all the recent school threats in the state, and the school shooting in Michigan last week.
The town said it hopes moving to a remote learning day will ease some of the anxiety and stress on the anniversary of the horrible tragedy.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims of 12/14. We know this is a very emotional time of year, and we hope that moving to a remote learning day will relieve some of the anxiety and stress that often accompanies this day," said Newtown Superintendent of Schools Lorrie Rodrigue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.