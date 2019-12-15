NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- The Newtown Nighthawks football team defeated Darien on Saturday to take home the Class LL state championship.
Seven years to the day of the Sandy Hook shooting, Newtown receiver Riley Ward caught a 36-yard pass to win the game, 13-7, with 3 seconds left.
Ben Pinto, a senior linebacker for Newtown, had several big plays in the game. Ben's brother, Jack, was one of those killed in the shooting.
many are saying you don't need to be from Newtown to be celebrating the incredible win.
"It feels so good for the whole community, the whole town,” said Bobby Pattison.
“I mean, we really needed this, especially on a day like today. It's just an unbelievable win, for an unbelievable town.”
The students killed in the Sandy Hook shooting would have been in eighth grade.
The last championship for the Nighthawks was in 1992.
