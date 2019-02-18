HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While accumulating snow from Monday's storm is finished, there may be more coming later in the week.
Even though the snow has ended, residents should be aware of slick spots Monday night as temperatures drop well below freezing.
Tuesday will see a break from wintry weather, but a storm system is approaching for Wednesday.
Due to the impact on travel on Wednesday, the Early Warning Weather Team has declared an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"Wednesday starts out cold with limited sunshine, as clouds will be on the increase with an approaching storm system. We’re dry through the evening commute, with snow becoming likely thereafter," said Meteorologist Mark Dixon.
The precipitation will start as snow, but likely won't stay that way.
"That’s why from south to north, the snow transitions to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain.," said Dixon.
The timing still remains in question, however.
The greatest chance for any accumulation would be in northern Connecticut.
Plain rain is possible early Thursday morning. Conditions should improve by the afternoon.
For the rest of the week, the state appears to be storm-free.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
